0
Menu
News

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

Jailed In Cell File photo

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

The Jasikan Circuit Court in the Oti Region has jailed three Nkwanta cell escapees to two years imprisonment each in hard labour.

The convicts are Mohammed Kadir, Stephen Asamoah, and Danjumah Afum.

The trio, who were recaptured out of nine, who over-powered a police officer on duty and fled the Nkwanta South Divisional Police cell on April 4, pleaded guilty to unlawful escape.

The court presided over by Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, jailed the three based on their plea to serve as a deterrent to others.

Kadir has had a case of robbery dropped against him for lack of evidence while Asamoah, who was arrested for defilement, was handed an additional 12-year sentence.

Police Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the Court that the trio were re-arrested from their hideout at Keri, a farming community in the municipality on April 6, and remanded into police custody.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police are still pursuing the remaining six, who escaped from lawful custody.

They have appealed to the public to assist with information that would lead to the arrest of those on the run.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Related Articles: