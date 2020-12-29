Nkwantapong Community gets potable water supply

The borehole has ended the aged-long water problem facing the Nkwantapong community

Madamfo Ghana Foundation, a charitable organization has provided a mechanized borehole for the people of Nkwantapong community in the Bosome-Freho District.

The provision of the mechanized borehole has ended the aged-long water problem facing the people in the community.



The people, mostly children, and women, have had to walk long distances to search for water in some nearby communities.



The plight of the people, which was highlighted by the media, caught the attention of Madamfo Ghana Foundation, which came to the aid of the people.



Mr Yaw Danso, District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho, commended the Foundation for coming to the aid of the people in the community.

He said the provision of the mechanized borehole had solved one of the biggest challenges facing the people in the community since it would end their daily struggle for safe drinking water.



Mr Danso said the district assembly was working hard to address the development challenges facing the people in the district.



Mr. Enoch Sunday Attipoe, Deputy Country Director of Madamfo Ghana Foundation, commended the media for bringing the plight of the people in the community to the public.



He said once the water challenge had been solved the Foundation was turning its attention to construct a classroom block for the Nkwantapong community to enable the children to have access to quality education.