Nkwatia Royals supports the aged and PWDs at Kwahu Nkwatia

A photo of the donor and beneficiaries

The Nkwatia Royals, descendants of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV, the late Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia has donated food items worth GH¢20,000.00 to the aged and Persons With Disability (PWDs) at Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

Among items presented were bags of rice, canned fish, bottles of oil, canned beef, and tin tomatoes.



The donation was facilitated by Nana Darko Apaw II, the Adehyiehene of Kwahu-Nkwatia through the distinguished patronage of Mr. Christian Kofi Adu, the President and Founder of the Group, whose members consist of natives at home and abroad commandeered the kind gesture.



At a short ceremony to hand over the items to the beneficiaries, Madam Akua Yeboah who represented the group said, the gesture formed part of the association’s social responsibility of giving back to society.



She said the group finds it important to support the needy, aged, and the PWDs in this era of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has afflicted the socio-economic activities of all the citizenry in the country, especially those in remote communities.



She said the group had initiated a program dubbed ‘Nkwatia Royals Food Drive’ which is geared towards supporting the wellbeing of inhabitants of Kwahu Nkwatia, hence the donation.

She said about 80 per cent of the population of Kwahu Nkwatia are older people and must be supported to improve their livelihoods.



Madam Yeboah said the association since its establishment in 2016 had contributed massively to the development of the community in terms of education, health, and social intervention programs.



She mentioned the donation of laptops to the St. Peters Senior High School and the provision of sports jerseys, reading materials, printers, and laptops to the Nkwatia Junior High School.



On health, she said, they have donated bed sheets, curtains, and other medical equipment to the Nkwatia Health Centre and mentioned plans to upgrade the health centre to a polyclinic in the near future.



Madam Yeboah also hinted at plans to liaise with potential investors to establish companies in the community to help create job opportunities for the youth and also to improve sporting activities in the area.

She, therefore, called on other groups aligned with Kwahu Nkwatia to come and support the community in its developmental agenda.



Mr. Morrison Kwadjo Akuranti Agyei Atuobi Adama, the Branch Chairman of the Group in Nkwatia, who received the items applauded group members, home and abroad for supporting the aged in the society and entreated them, to continue to support the needy and the PWDs in the community.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Ghana News Agency thanked the group for their support and pleaded to other philanthropists to come to their aid.