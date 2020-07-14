Regional News

Nkwatia SDA Basic School appeals for ICT centre

Ms Paulina Obiyaa Kissi, the Headteacher of the Nkwatia SDA Basic School in the Eastern Region has appealed to the Ministry of Communication to help the school to acquire Information, Communication Technology (ICT) centre to promote quality education in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA)at Kwahu- Nkwatia, she said the school through the Kwahu East District Assembly had been provided with three-unit classroom block, lacked furniture to furnish it.



Ms Kissi said the school had received all necessary Personal Protective items needed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among the students and teachers. She promised to help enforce the health protocols as directed by the government to keep the pupils healthy.

Ms Kissi said almost all the final year pupils of the Junior High School(JHS)and their teachers had reported for school and studies on-going. Ms Kissi assured parents of pupils of the school of the safety of the children with the provision of the PPE and appealed to the Kwahu East District Assembly to extend electricity to the school for effective teaching and learning.

