No.1 ballot position: Let NPP be first on December 7 – Akufo-Addo

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to ensure the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerges victorious in the 7 December 2020 polls just as it has emerged as the first party on the ballot paper.

“Number 1 on the ballot. Let’s maintain the first position on 7th December 2020 to do more for Ghanaians”, Mr Akufo-Addo, who is seeking a second term, wrote on his Facebook timeline.



“Vote for Akufo-Addo and the NPP. #4MoreForNana”, he said.



At the balloting ceremony, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged number two on the ballot paper.



The parties balloted for the positions on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 at the head office of the Electoral Commission.



See the full list below:



NPP – 1



NDC – 2



GUM- 3



CPP – 4



GFP – 5

GCPP – 6



APC – 7



LPG – 8



PNC – 9



PPP – 10



NDP – 11



Independent – 12



Meanwhile, on Monday, 19 October 2020, the EC announced the qualified and disqualified presidential aspirants.



Five of the 17 aspirants who filed their nominations were disqualified.



They include independent aspirant Marricke Gane (fake signatures), Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP (fake signatures), Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party (fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in GA/R), Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP (three persons denied endorsing his candidature) and Kofi Koranteng, an independent aspirant.

This means 12 aspirants will be on the ballot paper.



They include President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC.



The others are Madam Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP; Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM.



The rest are Mr David Apasera of the PNC and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.







Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker filed with Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Madam Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.



Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.



See the list below:



Qualified candidates for election 2020

1. Alfred Walker



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews



4. Bridgette Dzobegnuku



5. John Dramani Mahama



6. Akua Donkor



7. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



8. Hassan Ayariga



9. Ivor Greenstreet



10. Henry Herbert Lartey

11. Kofi Akpaloo



12. David Apesera







Disqualified aspirants:



1. Kofi Koranteng



2. Marricke Kofi Gane



3. Akwasi Odike



4. Kwesi Busumburu



5. Agyenim Boateng