No AAMUSTED student has been killed by armed robbers – Management

AAMUSTED Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)

Mon, 1 May 2023

The management of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi, has refuted reports in the media that one of its students has been killed by armed robbers.

According to the university, even though the said student, a level 100 English student, was attacked and abandoned on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway, he did not die.

In a letter addressed to GhanaWeb, the university said that the victim has been discharged from the hospital and is in good condition.

“Indeed, on April 25, 2023, a student, after studying late into the night was returning to his hostel, outside the campus. The student was attacked by unknown assailants and abandoned along the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway, somewhere near the University.

“Thankfully, a Campus Security Staff sported the student. The security staff rallied the support of others and rushed the victim to the University Clinic for initial medical care. Subsequently, the patient was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further treatment.

“We wish to put on record that the student is in good condition and has been discharged from the hospital,” parts of the letter read.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
