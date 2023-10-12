No Ghanaian caught in Hamas-Israel war - Embassy combats fake viral video

File photo

The Embassy of Ghana in Israel has confirmed that no Ghanaian has been adversely affected the ongoing exchange of hostilities between Hamas and Israel.

A statement by the embassy was released to rebut claims in a social media clip alleging that some Ghanaians had been caught up in cross fire in Gaza.



The video has gone viral especially on WhatsApp and TikTok as the voices in the video in the Twi language, state-run Daily Graphic reports.



In a public notice dated October 11, 2023, the Embassy said the video circulated on social media did not occur in Gaza nor in Israel.

"The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to a viral video clip of Ghanaians purportedly trapped in the on-going conflict between Israel and Hamas.



"The Embassy wishes to state categorically that the incident did not occur in Gaza nor in Israel.



"The general public is, therefore, advised to disregard the circulating video clip and remain assured that the Ghanaian community in Israel is safe at the moment," the Embassy said.