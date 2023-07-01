No Ghanaian politician has ever had his words used against him like Bawumia - Okudzeto drags Veep

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dragged the vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his supporter over videos that ridiculed him over comments he made.

The MP was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.



According to him, no politician has been ridiculed with his own words as much as the vice president has.



“Bawumia as we know has become the battle of all jokes. If there is any politician whose words have been used against him, I don’t think that in the history of Ghanaian politics, any politicians will come close.



“I have been following politics actively for last least two decades even though I may be young, at least this fourth republic dispensation, as a student leader, as an activist, we have been quite conscious of the political terrain for a while and never has there been any politician. Perhaps you can also say that it's because of the unguarded nature of his statements,” he said.



The MP Ablakwa, suggested that perhaps some of the comments by the vice president on public platforms were so regrettable that he himself would cringe upon watching video clips of his speeches.

“He really went on a frolic, totally unhinged. I’m sure he some of the things he said, he cringes when the video is played back to him.



“So I'm not surprised that every now and then you will hear his collaborators, conspirators, accomplices will criticise TV and radio programmes when you play those videos.



Samuel Ablakwa went on to say that there is a great contradiction between Bawumia's words captured in videos and the economic situation faced in the country today.



“Bawumia is the only politician who told us that when you borrow too much, spend excessively, and depict your foreign reserves, you will end up at the IMF, you remember the 2015 video that went viral and only recently you bring the IMF upon you. It is your recklessness, that was what he told President Mahama in 2015 when he was waxing lyrical when he was on top of the rooftops” he added.



“Now here we are he is upset when his videos are played to him,” he added.

The vice president is among the candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are seeking to become the flagbearer of the party come November 2023.



