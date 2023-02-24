No Ghanaian should go to bed hungry – Addai-Nimoh’s plan for Ghana

Ghana can produce enough food to ensure that no citizen ever goes hungry. That is the assertion of a former Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Explaining his seven-point plan to transform the country, while speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the veteran engineer stated that Ghana can produce enough food to ensure that around the clock, people are always fed.



Being the first of his seven ideas for change for the country, Francis Addai-Nimoh, who wants to become the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, said that the country already knows what it needs in that respect and can achieve it.



“As a country, we should be able to feed ourselves. We should be able to provide our carbohydrates needs, our protein needs, and then our minerals and vitamins needs as a nation. And all these things, we can do.



“For carbohydrates, we know it’s the cereals: maize, millet, rice, name the rest. We also know the protein: livestock, poultry, fish, we should be able to do all these to feed ourselves. and then vegetables and fruits.



“So, the policy is that no Ghanaian should go to bed, go to school, go to work hungry, and to achieve that, we must look at agriculture and food sufficiency and security,” he stated.

Addai-Nimoh also outlined other measures he intends to implement in making Ghana an industrialised nation, while making it a country with adequate resources to support entrepreneurship, and generate employment.



Watch the full interview below:











