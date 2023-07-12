No IGP, no serving military officer can determine an election in the country - Patrick Boamah

MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has said that no Inspector General of Police or a serving military officer can determine the outcome of an election in the country.

The MP said this today, July 12, 2023, when discussions emerged in the house regarding the leaked tape revealing a plot by some top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service to displace the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, ahead of the 2024 elections.



The MP, Patrick Boamah wanted to clarify any misconceptions regarding the influence of the IGP on electoral results.



“Mr Speaker let me put it on record that, no IGP, no serving military officer can determine an election in the country,” he said.



Meanwhile the MP for Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the primary duty of the President and the Minister of Interior is to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

He emphasized the importance of conducting a forensic audit into the leaked tape to establish its contents and preserve the professional integrity of the IGP.



The former minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu also advocated for the establishment of an independent police commission to address any misconduct by the police.



“The primary duty and the responsibility of the president and by extension the minister of interior is the safety and security of its citizen which is vested right in the hands of the IGP and by extension to preserve our democracy.”



“We want to preserve this democracy; this house must take interest in conducting a thorough forensic audit into the leaked tape in order to establish what is contained in that tape and more importantly to preserve the professional integrity of the IGP,” Haruna continued.

NW/WA







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



