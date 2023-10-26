No KK Sarpong, No Chief - Offinso residents 'protest' Otumfuo's position

Some of the protesters on the streets of Offinso

A protest has been held in Offinso in the Ashanti Region impressing on the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to accept the nomination of Dr K. K. Sarpong, as new chief of the area.

The Asantehene is on record to have rejected the nomination of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) as proposed by the Queen mother of Offinso, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and some elders.



Otumfuo, barely two weeks back reiterated his rejection over what he said amounted to an attempt to subvert tradition.



Some indigenes and residents of the town, however, had different views from that of the Asantehene, when they took to the streets to protest in part and to appeal to the overlord to allow the nomination and enstoolment of Dr. Sarpong.



Wearing read and black attires with head, arm and writs bands, the people carried placards that bore inscriptions such as "No KK, No Chief," "We need someone who can develop Offinso," "Everyone has a dream!!!"



Others read: "Offinsoman has accepted KK Sarpong already," "Offinso existed before Ashanti" and "There is no curse on Anyirem regal royal," etc.

GhanaWeb is unable to confirm whether they presented any petition to any quarters with respect to their concerns.



Otumfuo's warning to Offinsohemaa



According to Otumfuo, he would never countenance any actions on the part of the queen and the elders that will undermine the tradition of Asanteman when it comes to the election and selection of chiefs.



“No one can arrogate powers that do not exist to themselves. None of the elders have the right to sell land when there is no Offinsohene, specifically when it is the Offinsohene who must sign off the sale.



"There is no such power. You are to take charge until a new chief is installed and then account for your stewardship.

"So be very careful in Offinso. I am very aware of all the things you’re doing at Offinso. You’re friends with Pitin Abontengdomhene and you have recorded a tape… I am very aware of your plot, that you will go ahead and install a new chief when I travel by Monday.



"Offinso Hemaa you are aware of this, be very careful… I would never allow you to cause the downfall of Offinso,” Otumfuo stated through his linguists in an audiotape of his Asanteman court sitting shared by Royal Palace Multimedia.



TWI NEWS



The quest for a new Offinsohene



The demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, the late Paramount Chief of Offinso has left a vacuum which has led to litigation over who becomes his successor.

Dr K. K. Sarpong's nomination has been rejected by Otumfuo at the Council meeting and in public.



According to Otumfuo, it is rather wrong for the queen mother to present K. K. Sarpong as a candidate by virtue of royal bloodline while history and tradition tell otherwise.



Otumfuo has thus warned Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and the elders of Offinso to put forth their candidate through the appropriate channel or risk having him rejected permanently.







