No Ken, no vote! – Watch Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters campaign for ‘good dad’

Combination photo of Ken Agyapong and his daughters

Four daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have joined the campaign of their father, currently lawmaker for Assin North constituency.

In a short video posted on social media, they make a case for why their father will be a good servant to the people of Ghana.



They point out how he has raised them, stating that he will transfer those leadership qualities to his government.



“Hello everyone, first of all, thank you all for taking time off to support our dad, we all just want you to know things about him,” one of them is captured saying.



“Aside from the fact that he is a great father, he has done a great job raising us, so, if he could raise a family, a village of his own, imagine what he can do for the country of Ghana.



Another cues in: “In addition to that, he is a politician who represents the foundation of Ghana, he is going to be a president who represents the 99% and not just the one percent.”

They declare in unison in the end: “No Ken, no vote! No Ken, no vote!” amidst cheers.



Kennedy Agyapong held the third edition of his showdown walk in the Western Region, as usual critiquing the government and his main opponent in the November 4 NPP primaries.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



