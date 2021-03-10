No Limits Charity Organisation celebrate its 10th anniversary

Rita Esionam Garglo, Executive Director and founder of No Limits Charity Organization

Source: Maxwell Nkansah, Contributor

No Limits Charity Organization is a non-profit organization that supports the education, wellbeing, personal development of underprivileged children in James Town especially empowers teenage girls through vocational skills training.

The organization was established on 15th February 2011 and has impacted many lives in the James Town community since its inception 10 years ago.



The organization has supported a number of children to school and also empowered girls in the community through their skill training program in bead craft. One of our success stories is one of our beneficiaries who was supported from JHS 2 and is now in KNUST reading Pharmacy.



As part of our 10th anniversary, the organization wishes to renovate a 3 unit classroom block as a library and ICT training in the Agorvie Community basic school in Agorvie, Ketu North in the Volta region. This project will provide a lot of opportunities for the children in the Agorvie Community.



The community lacks a library and an ICT center hence the need to provide them with one to enable these children to compete with other children and also inculcate into them the habit of reading.

For some years now the community cannot boast of producing children with high grades in the Agorvie Community basic due to some of these reasons.



The organization launched its maiden project on the 13th of February to mark the 10th anniversary at the Agorvie Community basic school in Agorvie. Speaking to Miss Rita Esionam Garglo the Executive Director and founder of No Limits Charity Organization, She said the aim is to help eradicate the challenges facing the community and society in her small way.



According to her, she’s ever ready to accept any support to help her complete the school building and put smiles on the peoples. Further said the covid-19 has affected all her planned and that stops donation from coming in the organization, but hopefully things will work out as time goes on!

Source: Maxwell Nkansah, Contributor