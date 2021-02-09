No NDC member in his right senses will contest Mahama – Fmr DCE

2020 Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The Ashanti Region wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is considering securing an unopposed contest for former president John Dramani Mahama in the party’s upcoming congress to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

A known member, Fuseini Donkor, says the regional wing is looking into the future, cautioning persons who have intentions to contest the party’s presidential primaries to reconsider their decisions.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, February 9, the former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “no one in his right senses will contest John Mahama to lead the party into the 2024 elections”.



He dared anyone to contest the former president, stressing that such a person does so at his or her own peril.



“We all know how hard John Mahama has fought to make the NDC stand on its toes again after we lost the 2016 election.

“He single-handedly with personal resources ensured the NDC regained consciousness in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. So now that the party has become more attractive, some of us don’t expect people to start scavenging.”



Already, some supporters of the NDC have issued threats and warnings to persons harbouring the intention to contest the former president in NDC’S upcoming congress.



