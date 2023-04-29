No NDC primaries in 16 constituencies

The presidential primaries pf the NDC will not be held in the Manhyia Constituency

The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress(NDC) has put on hold the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries in 15 constituencies, while the Presidential primaries will also not be held in the Manhyia South constituency.

The 15 affected constituencies include: Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains South, Lower West Akim, Adansi Asokwa, Mampong, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Odododioduo, Amenfi East Gomoa Central, Akontombra, Tano North, Manhyia South, Assin North, Efutu



A statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Barbara Serwah Asamoah, said the decision was taken by the party’s Functional Executive Committee(FEC) in order to have a smooth exercise for the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the Party across the length and breadth of the country.

“FEC is working diligently to ensure that Issues bedeviling the above constituencies are dealt with and announce a new date for the Primaries in due course,” the statement added.