No active Coronavirus case in Western North Region

The region has not recorded any new active cases

All the 638 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the Western North Region have fully recovered and discharged.

The Region however recorded two COVID-19 deaths.



This was contained in a Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) report signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Regional Health Director, and copied to the Ghana news agency (GNA).



The statement urged residents to continue to strictly observe physical and social distancing, the regular wearing of nose masks, and frequent use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Regional Health Director, the COVID-19 police launched by the Regional Health Directorate played a major role in curbing the virus from spreading in the region.



She tasked religious and traditional authorities in the religion to endeavour to stick to all the COVID-19 protocols.