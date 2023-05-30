No amount of suppression will halt this demo – ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ demonstrators

File photo of protesters

Despite indications that the contractor has moved to site to begin work on the Teshie roads, residents still maintain they will embark on the ‘Fix our roads demo.’

This follows announcements by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area that work had begun on the roads.



Speaking at a press conference held on Monday, 29 May 2023, the Ledzokuku MCE disclosed that the contractor moved to the site last week, hence, work has commenced on the roads in the community.



“From last week a contractor has been brought on location to start the work of fixing the roads for us,” the MCE said.



He indicated that the steps being taken by government to fix the roads in the community are a sure mark of a listening government.



“I think that if you wanted a surer sign of how attentive or how much of a listening government, this government is this is the example we have.

“That we have quickly mobilised that when we said we’ll fix the road it wasn’t just political talk we meant it and we’re doing it,” the MCE stressed.



But reacting to this in a notice, the organisers said: “We have allowed our leaders to ride over us for a long time and this is time to arise as Ghana youth for our dear community and country...”



“We cannot allow our leaders to keep making promises without fulfilling them,” the organisers indicated in statement.



It continued that: “No amount of suppression will halt this demonstration. We have seen some machines on the ground good for us, we’re making progress, but the ‘MƐƐba Teshie Fix our roads demo' is coming on,” the organisers added.



“Let’s do this for our community,” the demonstrators urged.

The demonstration dubbed ‘MƐƐba Teshie’ meaning ‘Why Teshie’, is to draw government’s attention to the poor state of the roads in the area after their calls for the roads to be fixed have fallen on deaf ears.



The demonstration is set to begin at 5am on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.



Converging point for the demonstration is the Adjorman Roundabout in Teshie.