No associate of Bawumia has stopped anyone from meeting you - Karbo replies Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Anthony Abayifaa Karbo

Anthony Karbo, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra has dismissed claims by Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central that Karbo and others were blocking people from meeting him whiles on tour of the northern regions.

Agyapong, who is running for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is reported to have accused Karbo and others he says are associates of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of blocking him (Agyapong) from meeting supporters in the region.



In a post on his verified social media handle explaining some of the allegations leveled against his peron, Karbo emphasized that neither himself nor associates of the vice president had engaged in any act of such nature.



"It was also clear that none of the associates of the Vice President or myself had attempted to influence any party official in the North not to attend the meeting called by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong," Karbo said of a conciliatory meeting that had been called on the allegations.



Other denials he made related to his involvement in tribal politics, ownership of a house in the United States and the fact that he had reportedly apologized to AAgyapong at the said meeting.



Read his full post below:



On the Matter of Hon Kennedy Agyapong: His Northern Region Tour and Issues Arrising.

I have become aware of a viral audio recording of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in which the MP was campaigning in the Upper East Region. The audio, among other things, attempted to accuse me of embarking on Tribal Campaign, impugning corruption on my part as a Former MP and Deputy Minister, and suggested underhand dealings of persons believed to be working for Vice President to prevent the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong from meeting Party members in the North.



In the interest of party unity and peace, a meeting was arranged with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to delve into the accusations/allegations and also clarify the misinformation. The meeting was attended by Mrssrs KT Hammond, Fred Oware, Dr Gideon Boako and myself.



It was a good and fruitful meeting and in the end it was clarified at the meeting that, I, Anthony Karbo had NOT embarked on any Tribal Campaign as alleged and wish to put on record that TRIBAL POLITICS is not part of my personality and political activism. All my life I have enjoyed the support of persons irrespective of where they hail from and reciprocated same.



The Hon. Kennedy Agyapong himself will attest to this fact given my long standing relationship with him spanning decades which is public knowledge.



I wish to state categorically that i own no such property in the USA as alleged and the claim of impugning corruption against me is non-existent.



Also, contrary to a published story on Net2tvonline that the meeting was a platform for me and the Vice President's office to apologise to Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I wish to state without equivocation that no one at the said meeting apologised to the other. It was a brotherly family meeting intended to clear the misinformation and both pledging to organise ourselves in a more peaceful and docorous manner as we approach the internal contest.



We are one family and we commit to unite in one accord for the betterment of the New Patriotic Party.



Anthony Abayifaa Karbo



Fmr. MP and Deputy Minister



SARA