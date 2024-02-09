No attempt to sideline or denigrate Asante Kingdom will succeed - Asantehene assures

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says no attempt to sideline or denigrate the Asante Kingdom will succeed.

According to Ashantehene, the Ashanti kingdom has stood the test of time despite two unprovoked British-led wars in the olden days in an attempt to wipe out the kingdom.



Welcoming the return of Asante artefacts looted 150 years ago by the British Army, the Asantehene said that despite animosity and schemes against the kingdom, it will endure.



Thursday’s durbar at the Manhyia Palace, dubbed ‘Kuntukuni Thursday’, was held under mixed feelings by Asante chiefs, led by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The gathering saw chiefs of Asanteman from all over Ghana wearing black cloth in memory of the devastation the Sagrenti War brought to the people of the Asante Kingdom.



The British Army, led by Major-General Garnet Wosely, staged an unprovoked attack on Asante, razed its capital, Kumasi, and looted gold and ornaments.

Over 4,000 soldiers of the dreaded Asante Army were killed, including its warlord, Bantamahene Baffour Amankwatia, and several other prominent chiefs.



Sounds of gunfire and the firing of musketry hovered over the Manhyia Palace as Asante chiefs marked the anniversary of the war.



It also marked the return of seven artefacts returned from the Fowler Museum at the University of California in the United States.



Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who officially received the artefacts, called for unity as he spoke about failed attempts to destroy the Asante Kingdom.



According to the Asantehene, the independent Asante existed several years before the emergence of Ghana.

He noted that the contribution of Ashanti, especially in Ghanaian politics, is unmatched and cannot be sidelined in all spheres.



Whilst reminding Ashantis of their call to duty to defend the kingdom at all times, as done by their forefathers with their blood, the Asantehene advised the youth to desist from drug and substance abuse.



Meanwhile, the Asantehene says efforts are underway to repatriate 32 artefacts kept in the British Museum.