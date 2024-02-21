No attempt whatsoever is being made by me to stall anti-LGBT bill - Afenyo-Markin

Alex Afenyo Markin, Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu constituency

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has refuted allegations that he is attempting to delay the passage of the anti-LGBT bill.

He emphasised that his stance was to propose an amendment to replace imprisonment, as proposed in the bill, with community service.



During a session in the House on Wednesday, he stated that, “Mr Speaker, I need to emphasize that no attempt whatsoever is being made by me to stall this important bill, however, I want us to pass the bill not as a divided house but as a house which built consensus on this critical bill. So, if my colleagues will grant that prayer, we would have the opportunity to do what I seek to do.”



Instead, Afenyo-Markin explained his desire for the bill to be passed with consensus, indicating that his aim is for the House to unite in its decision.



Last week, Afenyo-Markin filed a motion for a second consideration of the bill, proposing an amendment to replace imprisonment with community service.



As a result, the House proceeded with amending approximately thirteen clauses of the bill during a session held on Wednesday, February 21.

At Wednesday’s sitting, a question was put before the House if they were in favour of the proposed amendment, but the ‘nays’ had it.



Based on this, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, instructed Afenyo-Markin to withdraw a similar proposed amendment, which he did.



