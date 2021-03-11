No bad blood between me and Mahama – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has denied any rift between himself and the party’s 2020 Flagbearer, ex-President John Mahama.

Mr Anyidoho has courted public attention over recent posts on social media which many Ghanaians believe suggest that there’s some bad blood between himself and the former first gentleman of the land.



Speaking for the first time on his posts and his relationship on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday, March 10, Mr Anyidoho told new hostess Nana Aba Anamoah that there’s no ill-feeling between himself and Mr Mahama.



“There’s no rift,” he said.



When the hostess asked when was the last time he spoke to Mr Mahama, Koku responded, “I’m not making him a subject of discussion. All I say is that there’s no rift, let’s move on. Why are you so enamoured about somebody else? talk about Koku Anyidoho, I said I’m doing other things.”



Meanwhile, the former Director of Communications under the Mills administration has revealed that he is yet to receive a suspension letter from the party.



According to Koku, reports of his suspension have only been circulating in the media adding that he is unaware of any suspension from the NDC.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in February suspended Mr Anyidoho with immediate effect.



The party in a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho and signed by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the suspension is pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members complaining about the conduct of Mr Anyidoho which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC constitution.



The petitioners were named in the letter as Mr Mobarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer) and Mr Eric Adjei (Bono Reg Dep. Com. Off.).



“At its meeting on the 20th January 2021, FEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are Mr. Mobarak Abdul Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer), Eric Adjei (Bono Reg Dep. Com. Off.),” the letter dated February 8, 2021 reads.



But commenting on the issue on the same show, Koku said he was yet to be communicated to by the party.



“I’m not leaving the NDC no matter what happens. I’m still a bonafide member…I haven’t received any letter from my party concerning my suspension. I haven’t seen it anywhere. I’m still a bonafide member of the party,” the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute said.