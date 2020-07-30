Politics

No citizen will be considered less Ghanaian under NDC – Mahama promises

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to change the face of Ghana politics if elected President. John Mahama said the next NDC government will ensure that no citizen is considered less or more Ghanaian than the other.

In a Twitter post, he suggested every Ghanaian deserves to be treated equally, irrespective of their party affiliation.



“We will change the face of our politics. No one will be considered less Ghanaian or more Ghanaian than the other on the basis of ownership of a political party card,” the former President tweeted.



Mahama on Monday officially outdoored his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at a ceremony in Accra.



Speaking at the event, he said the next NDC administration will make primary healthcare free for all Ghanaians.

He explained that a Free Primary Health Care Plan will be implemented to ensure that both the young and elderly have free primary healthcare.



The NDC flagbearer also vowed to create one million jobs in his first term if elected President in the December elections.



Mahama added that the next NDC government has plans to run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme.

