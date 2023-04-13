No civilized country will appoint Dr Appiahene as an Electoral Commissioner – Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised grave concerns about the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene as a member of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Pratt asserts that no civilized country in the world engages in such appointments since they compromise the EC’s neutrality and the democratic nature of the country.



He added that the role of the electoral commission is to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections, and it is crucial for the commission to remain impartial and independent of any political affiliations.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on April 12, 2023, he lamented: “From a low of 49%, we have now arrived at 10% public confidence in the EC.



"We should be worried…from 49% to 10% public confidence in the EC and this 10% public confidence in the EC was recorded before the appointment of Appiahene and co…everybody who is honest and sincere will have a problem with this appointment.



“…I am frightened, I’m really frightened. At a time when public confidence in the EC has dropped to 10%, this is the appointment we have made.

“This guy (Dr. Peter Appiahene) I don’t see how in any civilized country which is trying to practice democracy in any part of the world, a man like this will be appointed to the electoral commission, I don’t see how.



“But this one, we have gone a step further, …a card-bearing professor, swearing in as a member of the electoral commission. So, it gives more meaning to the threats of not handing over under any circumstance.



“Just imagine that Koku Anyidohu was appointed under former president Mills as an electoral commission member, or just imagine that under John Mahama, Allotey Jacobs was appointed unto the EC, just imagine. What do you think would have happened? How can we do this?” he lamented.



Kwesi Pratt added that the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene to the commission can lead to conflicts of interest and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.



He further argued that such appointments are a clear violation of democratic principles and can damage the credibility of the election results.

“If there is an election dispute and this gentleman is sitting on the electoral commission, how are we going to resolve it?



“So, when you listen to this gentleman who has just been appointed unto the electoral commission and you get a leading Member of the government, in fact, a cabinet minister says that we would never hand over power to the NDC, what conclusion comes to mind after listening to this gentleman?”



The veteran journalist's remarks come amidst growing concerns over the appointment of a pro-NPP member, Dr. Peter Appiahene to the electoral commission.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).



The three are Dr. Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.

They took office at a short Jubilee House ceremony on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The appointments have, however, seen some criticisms by some factions in the public with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the commission with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).











AM/SARA