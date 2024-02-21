'No comment' - Watch Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's reaction to 'losing' post as Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, MP for Suame and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has reacted to recent reports that he would be replaced as leader of the caucus in Parliament soon.

"No comment," he told a Joy News journalist (February 20, 2024) in the corridors of Parliament.



His reaction came hours after the caucus had formally dismissed reports that the Suame Member of Parliament was to be replaced by his deputy, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin.



Addressing the reports at a press conference, Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, categorically stated;



"The publications that are going around are false. The Majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the Majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and we want to tell you to ignore any such publications.



"We are confident in our leadership and the status quo shall remain," he stressed.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, was not affected by a recent ministerial reshuffle but has also been left out of the presidential campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is currently in his last term as Member of Parliament after close to three decades in the chamber.



Watch his reaction below:





The rumoured changes to the Majority benches included the following:* Alexander Afenyo-Markin as Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.* Frank Annoh-Dompreh assuming the role of Deputy Majority Leader

* Habib Iddrisu, Majority Chief Whip, he is currently the First Deputy Chief Whip.



* Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.



* Alex Tetteh Djornobuah as Second Deputy Chief Whip.



NAY/AE