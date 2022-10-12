No contaminated sausages on the market – FDA

File photo

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the public that no contaminated sausages have been found on the Ghanaian market.

The assurance comes after the authority got wind of the recall of Agricola Tre Vali sausage products, namely, AIA Wudy and Pavo brands, by the Italian authorities due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in these sausages made from poultry meat.



Two batches with codes 1785417 and 01810919 with an expiration date of November 30, 2022, are implicated.



Considering the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA also conducted a market surveillance activity, and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with an expiry date of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region. The products, according to the FDA, have since been detained for safe disposal.

“So far, no AIA Wudy sausages have been found on our market,” the Authority assured in a statement.



The FDA has directed that anyone in possession of the above-mentioned products should immediately take them to either their Head Office or Regional Offices across the country.



The FDA further reassured the public that its surveillance teams will continue to monitor the markets for any of the above-mentioned products.