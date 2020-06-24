General News

No coronavirus case at Odorgonno SHS – Headmaster

Headmaster of Odorgonno Senior High School, Samuel Mensah has dismissed reports that some six returning students have contracted Coronavirus and are in isolation.

He told our reporter Grace Hammoah Asare on Wednesday that four of the returning students indeed recorded high temperatures and were placed in isolation for further checks.



The checks conducted by nurses from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) showed that they “are okay”.



However, two of the students, he said, continued to record high temperatures and remained in isolation until Tuesday, when they were declared fit by the nurses.



He admitted, however, that tests were not conducted on these students as “the school has no means of testing,” stating, nonetheless, that more than 1,000 students underwent screening when they arrived on Monday.

He explained that the two may have suffered from fatigue as they came from afar.









