No coronavirus deaths recorded in October - Ghana Health Service

File Photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country did not record any COVID-19 deaths in October.

It said the updated COVID-19 related deaths announced were not recent, but it was as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 data reconciliation being done in all regions to usher in the next phase of measures to tackle the pandemic.



Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Head of Disease Surveillance Department, GHS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, said the 17 deaths recorded in October occurred between July and September 2020.



He said although no new COVID-19 death had been recorded recently, there was a marginal increase in active cases as people got more interactive and refused to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.



From October 17 to 27, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 397 to 566 in 11 out of the 16 regions, with Greater Accra Region recording the highest of 361 active cases.



Dr Asiedu-Bekoe said about 64 new infections had been recorded due to the failure of people to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Now, we are in a campaign season and it’s difficult for people to wear the face mask, observe social distancing, but it’s a must to do activity to wear a mask, the disease is still here and people are still getting infected,” he said.



The Public Health Director said the world was witnessing a second wave of the pandemic and said it was important the citizenry strictly observe the protocols.



“It is a challenge because the average Ghanaian is thinking the disease is not here anymore, but what we are saying is that the disease infection is low and can rise to any level depending on public behaviour,” he said.



Globally, some countries in Europe are suffering a second wave of the pandemic after gains were made with the preventive protocols.



France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are among countries that have initiated another regime of lockdowns after recent surges in the disease.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on the skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.



The Ghana Health Service admonishes the public to keep hand washing regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible, and avoid touching of eyes, nose and mouth.



It is also encouraging people to cover their nose and mouth with a bent elbow or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, recommending staying at home if unwell and seeking medical attention when fever, cough and difficulty in breathing is experienced.