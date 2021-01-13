No coronavirus vaccine approved in Ghana – FDA

File Photo: Coronavirus vaccine

The Food and Drugs Authority has warned the public against the purchase of vaccines purported to be fighting COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to the FDA, some individuals are approaching health facilities and pharmacies claiming to be selling FDA approved vaccines. The FDA says it has not approved any such vaccines.



Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 are rising in Ghana.



Ghana has recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the country’s active case count to 1,261.



Three more deaths have also been recorded, increasing the death toll to 338.

The Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.



Although the coronavirus cases went down below 1,000 active cases in the last quarter of 2020 in Ghana, the figure kept increasing by the day.



