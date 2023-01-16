No dining for Armed Forces, Yaa Asantewaa SHS students as feeding grant delays

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Government is yet to release feeding grant to Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country almost a week after school reopened.

Information available to GHOne News indicates some schools have not yet started serving food at their various dining halls due to the situation.



A teacher who spoke with GHOne on condition of anonymity said: “Students haven’t been served at dining since we resumed, we are told the government is now distributing food items to the various Senior High Schools.



“Parents should send more money to their wards for feeding,” the teacher added.



A student who reported on Monday also said: “I reported on Monday 9th January 2023 and till date we haven’t been served any food at the dining hall yet, I have used all my money to buy food”.



The student added that food vendors at the school canteen haven’t resumed yet thereby resorting to eateries outside the school boundaries, mostly at Bantama and Adum in the evening.



A first-year student also lamented that the situation has affected their finances after being asked to buy detergents, Toilet Tissue, and Bulbs, among others upon arrival without prior notice.

The situation is the same at Yaa Asantewaa SHS in Kumasi.



A former MCE for Obuasi told Ashanti Regional correspondent, Isaac Bediako in an interaction that his daughter at Yaa Asantewaa requested they bring her banku because the school is not feeding them.



Reports say some of the arrears were only paid into the accounts of the schools last week.



However, some schools reportedly have resolved not to borrow again to feed the students until the grants are fully paid by government.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service(GES) could not be reached for comment.



Public basic schools and Senior High Schools reopened on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.