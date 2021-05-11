'No fasting' policy: We'll mend the breached harmony - Sheikh Aremeyaw to Christians, Muslims

Leadership of the two religious groups are working behind the scenes to address the impasse

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib has called on Muslims and Christians who are agitated over the ‘no fasting’ policy at the Wesley Girls SHS to keep calm.

According to him, the leadership of the two religious groups are working behind the scenes to address the impasse.



The Methodist Church which originally established the school back the decision of the school not to allow Muslim students to fast during Ramadan. The move has sparked conversations about religious tolerance in the country considering the fact the school is government-run.



The Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ghana have also declared support for the decision of the Methodist Church.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Sheik Shuaib said there is no need for Christian and Muslims to split heads over the development.

“We are seeking to mend the harmony that has been breached. I will plead with Muslims to exercise restraint just as the Chief Imam has said. I will call on Christians to maintain their calm, let’s leave it for leaders and see how we can resolve this issue,” he said.



He also appealed to Muslims to exercise restraint when celebrating the end of Ramadan which falls on Thursday.



“We are calling on everybody to celebrate in moderation, exercise goodness, share the food you cook with your neighbors and don’t violate #COVID19 protocols. No one in the name of celebration must violate the laws of our land”.