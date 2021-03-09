No food shortage experienced in Ghana during pandemic – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that there was no famine in Ghana during the coronavirus pandemic owing to the prudent measures his administration took in the first term in the agriculture sector of the local economy.

Delivering his first State of the Nation Address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, he recounted the list of projects initiated in the agric sector which includes the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam and several other programmers.



These initiatives, he said, averted food shortage in the country at a time the borders were closed during the COVID-19.



“Food resilience has been tested over the past few years. The closure of the borders meant we have had to rely on what we produce,” he said.



Adding that “I am happy to inform the house that during this period of the pandemic, we have experienced no food shortages in this country,” he told Parliament during the address.



Mr Akufo-Addo further declared his intention to make sure the clarion call that preceded last year’s elections, among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for him to do more in four years will be realised.

Chants of ‘4 More To Do More’ were on the lips of supporters of the NPP in the heat of the campaign prior to the elections.



For him, the NPP won the December 7, 2020 elections because they delivered most of their promises between 2017 and 2020.



“In spite of the considerable challenges we confronted, and the setbacks we encountered, we were confident our record in office would put us in good stead before the electorate and earn us a second term in office, which it did.



“It means that the reason for which the Ghanaian people went to the polls on 7th December – that is to seek improvement in their living standards and the rapid transformation of the economy – must continue in earnest.”