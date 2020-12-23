‘No form of intimidation from the tyrant Akufo-Addo will stop us’ - Dr. Apaak

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, MP, Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has described President Akufo-Addo as a dictator and a tyrant following the clash between the Minority and armed police officers today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission Ghana.

The Minority MPs had gone to the office to present a petition to the EC to request a re-collation of the results declared in the parliamentary election.



It is the case of the NDC that the results declared were not the true reflection of the will of the people.



But they were manhandled by the armed police officers who also prevented them from entering the premises of the EC.



Reacting to this through a statement, Dr. Apaak said no form of intimidation will stop them from restoring the will of the people in the 2020 elections.



“Let it be known that no level of abuse and intimidation will stop the determination to rescue Ghana and to restore the will of the people. Akufo-Addo can arrest and beat us up. As long as we remain on this earth, we will not relent.

The corrupt family and friends government led by Mr. Akufo-Addo was rejected by the people of Ghana on December 7th 2020, and Mr. Akufo-Addo knows this to be true as does Jean Mensa who declared him as the choice of the people fictitiously and fraudulently.”



Read his full statement below:



Folks, if anyone ever had a doubt that Mr. Akufo-Addo has all along been a tyrannical dictator, but presented himself as a democrat, who believes in the rule of law, and citizen rights; freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of association; respect for human rights, free fair and transparent elections etc, I dare say such persons, if truly honest, must be so disappointed and ashamed for being deceived.



Let it be known that no level of abuse and intimidation will stop the determination to rescue Ghana and to restore the will of the people. Akufo-Addo can arrest and beat us up. As long as we remain on this earth, we will not relent.



The corrupt family and friends government led by Mr. Akufo-Addo was rejected by the people of Ghana on December 7th 2020, and Mr. Akufo-Addo knows this to be true as does Jean Mensa who declared him as the choice of the people fictitiously and fraudulently.

The voice of the people is the voice of God. The will of the people must be restored!



I remain a citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P and M.P Elect, Builsa South