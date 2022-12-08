'No funds squandered' - Ghana Federation of Disability exonerates Amansie South DCE

DCE of Amansie, Clement Opoku Gyamfi

After months of investigations, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), Amansie South District zone has rendered an unqualified apology to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi over corruption allegation levelled against the appointee by some of its members.

Faceless individuals of the Federation accused the DCE of embezzlement, misappropriation, and squandering of funds meant for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the district without evidential documents.



Speaking at the launch of Ghana's Physically Challenged or Disabled programme in the district, the president of the Amansie South GFD zone, Matthew Gyimah on behalf of the members of the association apologised to the DCE while setting the records straight.



"Our members are going around accusing Hon. Opoku Gyamfi of squandering our fund. I want to put it on record that as president of the federation, our money has not gone missing. Personally, I don't have evidence to back those allegations.



"I apologise for their behaviour and forgive me for any inconvenience caused you. We don't have substantial evidence to back such financial malfeasance, embezzlement or misappropriation of our share of the Common Fund," Mr. Matthew Gyimah stated.



Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi, who happened to be the guest of honour for the programme accepted the apology wholeheartedly promising to work with Persons With Disabilities in the district.

"I don't have a problem working with you. My doors are always open to you. You are free to come and ask any nagging questions concerning your common fund. I represent you all," Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi told opinion leaders at the gathering.



He also promised to ensure full completion of the abandoned vocational centre in the area which according to him, is near completion.



The DCE used the occasion to propagate the good of the government and assured them, all road networks in the district will be fixed in no time.



Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi after the programme dined, wined and danced with PWDs present at the event.