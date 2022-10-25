0
No government can stop galamsey - Ghanaian Actor

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Comic Ghanaian actor and TV personality, Mr. Richard Sarkodie, known in the entertainment industry as Osoode has joined the conversation about the prevalence of illegal mining activities and its destructions in the country.

According to Osoode, in an interview with SeanCity Media, he emphatically stated that no government can stop the menace if proper measures are not put in place to control the activities.

"I am not sure there's a government that can stop galamsey in Ghana because it is helping the youths. No government can do that. Therefore, if any government wants to stop it, there must be proper measures in place to regulate it. One of the major contributing factors to economic growth in Ghana is gold. People have been licensed to mine so their activities must be checked so that those who are not obeying the regulations will be stopped. One other important measure is to, also, sell the raw materials to the government and not individuals," he said.

A major headache of the country is how the activities of illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' is destroying our water bodies and the land.

Literally, all well-meaning Ghanaians have joined the conversation with some, calling for a total ban on the activity while others are of the view that putting in place good measures to regulate it, is the best way to go.

