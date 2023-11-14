No govt can complete Ghana's extensive road network within 8 years - Roads and Transport Committee Chair

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, Chairperson of the Roads and Transport Committee

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, Chairperson of the Roads and Transport Committee and member of the Special Budget Committee, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the unprecedented road construction efforts under his administration.

Kennedy Osei, in a recent interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, asserted that no government can be expected to complete Ghana's extensive road network within a mere 8 years.



Osei emphasized, "No government can compare itself to the Akufo-Addo government in terms of the road that we have done. Our problems are enormous, and we still have a deficit that doesn’t mean we don’t have road problems in this country."



He also pointed out that with just over 40 percent of the country's roads being tarred, there is a substantial 60 percent that remains untarred, posing a complex challenge.



He went on to praise the Akufo-Addo government's remarkable achievement, stating, "We have done over 11,000 kilometres as I speak to you, which government in the history of Ghana has been able to do this?"

He also argued that accomplishing such a feat within 8 years is unparalleled and would take other administrations significantly longer.



"If the government in 8 years is able to do 11,000 kilometres, this 11,000 will take some people 16 years to do. No government can finish our roads within 8 years," he added.



NAY/AE