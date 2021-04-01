No intended loading shedding exercise to occur – GRIDCo denies rumours

GRIDCO has denied reports of an intended load shedding exercise

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has refuted media reports suggesting that it intends to embark on a load shedding exercise across parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by the power transmission company, it is currently undertaking some key projects to enhance power supply particularly in the Greater Accra region.



GRIDCo outlining some of these projects named; the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations and that of the French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.



“The contractors for these projects are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year. At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system. For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations,” the statement said.



Owing to this, the company pointed that some power outages will however occur in parts of Accra and Winneba.

The power transmission company further entreated the general public of its resolve to ensure that it provides reliable and accessible power supply to all Ghanaians.



Read GRIDCo's statement below:



