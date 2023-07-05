‘No interview’: Kennedy Agyapong 'snubs' media after facing vetting committee

The Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, refused to grant interviews after attending upon the presidential aspirants' vetting committee.

The incident occurred on July 4, 2023, the second day of the vetting process, when Kennedy Agyapong, accompanied by a multitude of enthusiastic supporters amid fanfare went to the party's headquarters in Accra.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, as Kennedy Agyapong made his way out of the vetting hall, he was heard telling the journalists that there would be "no interview." He emphasized this by shaking his head and making hand gestures.



Some individuals around him echoed his sentiment, reinforcing his decision not to engage with the media by repeating “he said no interview”



The National Presidential Vetting Committee, chaired by Evans Nimako, announced the commencement of the vetting process for NPP presidential aspirants. The process, which began on July 3 and is set to continue until July 6, aims to evaluate the visions, policies, and plans of the candidates for the country's development.



On the first day of the vetting, July 3, three aspirants were vetted by the committee. These included Alan John Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kwadwo Poku.

The second day, July 4, was scheduled for the vetting of three more candidates: Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong himself.



The vetting process will continue on July 5 and 6 for the remaining candidates who will have the opportunity to present their visions and plans to the committee. However, after the first round of vetting, only five aspirants will advance to the next stage.



The NPP's presidential primary election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2023, where the party will ultimately select its flagbearer for the upcoming general elections.







AM/SARA