No law mandates BoG to report daily activties to parliament - Majority Leader to Minority

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated his disagreement with the minority’s position on the affairs of Ghana’s Central Bank.

He noted that the country’s constitution does not mandate the Bank of Ghana to report to parliament.



According to him, the current state of the BoG where it has recorded huge losses should not be politicised.



“We should not make everything about NPP and NDC,” the MP for Suame was quoted by asaasenews.com.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu took a swipe at the Minority leader, Ato Forson, stating that should know better since he had worked as a deputy minister of finance in the previous administration.



“Ato Forson should have known better because he has held the position of deputy minister of finance before and knows the operations of the Bank of Ghana. So, if you politicise issues of the BoG, it is not good for the country.



“There is no law that mandates the BoG to report its daily activities to Parliament. The law only mandates the BoG to report foreign exchange receipts to Parliament and the BoG has always complied with this provision. The BoG does not report directly to Parliament,” he noted.

He further added that: “The constitution says that if you pass any law that is inconsistent with the constitution, that law is null and void. It’s either the Minority are over exaggerating issues or have not had time to examine the facts of the matter,” he said.



The Minority on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, demanded the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies over losses incurred up to the tune of GH¢60.8 billion in the 2022 financial year.



Addressing journalists, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson the governor had a 21-day ultimatum to step down.



“We call for the resignation of the governor of the central bank and his deputies within 21 days,” he said.



“We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the central bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana,” he added.



SSD/NOQ

