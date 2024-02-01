No level-headed person would elect COP Alex Mensah as their MP – Adam Bonaa

COP George Alex Mensah

Security and safety analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa says he is not surprised by the defeat suffered by Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah in the recent parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party.

According to Dr Bonaa, COP Alex Mensah’s actions and utterances in the infamous leaked tape seeking the ouster of the current Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, meant he is not fit for the office of a parliamentarian.



“I am not surprised by the results at all, I am not surprised in the sense that anyone who followed the leaked tape and the kind of things he said, every level-headed person will shy away from electing such a person to represent him or her as a Member of Parliament.



"I want to believe that the people of Bekwai are wise enough to ensure that such a person does not represent them in the august house of parliament, so I am not surprised,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



On what could be the future of COP Alex Mensah’s political ambition, Dr Bonaa argued that the admissions made by the senior officer during his appearance at the parliamentary committee which investigated the leaked tape and its unfolding events, clearly points to the end of his political ambition.



"Going by the leaked committee report and going by the sittings of the committee, obviously he confirmed that he said all the things that were captured on the leaked tape.

"He confirmed it was him and he also confirmed one way or the other that he had been doing partisan politics while he was still in office. All these things and some lies that were told under oath, if you put these things together, you know that such a person is likely to be cited for perjury and you and I know that himself and the other senior officers who were captured conspiring to remove their IGP and destabilise this country is treasonable if the report indicts them,” he stated.



“I want to believe that if the report comes out and they are culpable, they are obviously going to face criminal charges once they are indicted.



"So as for his political career, I don’t want to go there. He couldn’t win a parliamentary primary. So, as far as I am concerned his political career is over,” he said



COP George Alex Mensah lost his bid to represent the Bekwai constituency in Parliament.



He was defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s primary by his contender, Ralph Poku-Adusei.

He secured only 245 votes. The new parliamentary candidate, Mr. Poku-Adusei, won with 662 votes.



The other contestants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang polled 30 and 1 vote, respectively. The total number of votes cast was 938.



The leaked tape captured COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi courting the support of NPP's former Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu for the ouster of IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



The officers in their bid touted themselves as true NPP members interested in making sure that the party retains power in December 2024 at all cost.



