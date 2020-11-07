No livestock disease in Ningo-Prampram

The district has not recorded any livestock disease outbreak in the year under review

Livestock farmers in the Ningo-Prampram District recorded zero livestock disease in 2020.

Mr Prince Ofori-Boateng, Ningo-Prampram Acting District Director of Agriculture, disclosed this during the district’s observation of the 36th National Farmer’s Day which was on the theme: “Enhancing Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 - challenges and opportunities”.



Mr Ofori-Boateng stated that “the district was not hit by any livestock disease out-break during the year under review due to proper surveillance and timely prophylactic measures put in place by the Department”.



He said the district currently had a total of about 18,259 cattle, 12,662 goats, 4,995sheep and 4,672 pigs, adding that the district also accounted for 41,476 local and exotic poultry farming.



On crops, he revealed that the district saw less harm to crops by the Fall Armyworm which he attributed to regular control measures carried out during the period and the regular supply of pesticides from the Regional Agricultural Development Office to farmers.



“An estimation of 650 acres were affected by the Fall Army Worm for the period out of which 645 acres were recovered, and five acres completely destroyed, ” he stated, indicating that in 2019, the worm destroyed about 65 acres of crops in the District.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, delivering the keynote address, said government had demonstrated that it was very interested in Agriculture hence the introduction of some flagship programmes including Planting for Export and Development, Planting for Food and Jobs, and Rearing for Food and jobs.



Mr Doku said a total of 3,302 farmers comprising of 1,881 males and 1,421 females in the district had benefitted from input subsidy under the Planting for Food and Jobs, indicating that 50 farmers also received 500 cockerels this year under the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme.



Commending farmers and fisherfolks for feeding the country and contributing greatly to the economy, he urged Ghanaians to patronize food produced in Ghana in order to create job opportunities for citizens and raise income for the farmers.



He also appealed to traditional leaders and family houses not to sell all the arable lands to house developers as doing so would have a devastating effect on agriculture in the district.



He lamented that the lands at the Dawhenya irrigation site had been heavily encroached upon with some developers willing to reclaim the dam for building purposes.

Eight farmers received certificates and various prizes for emerging winners in livestock farming, crops, best youth farmer, physically challenged, best female and the best extension officer.



Fifty-nine years old Mr Joseph Nii Armah Quaye, who is the National President of Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, was declared the Ningo-Prampram District Best Farmer after venturing into farming four years ago.



Mr Quaye has a total of 30 acres of maize, 12.5 acres of rice, 25 acres of watermelon, 10 acres each of cabbage and onion as well as five acres of lettuce in addition of 120 sheep, 70 goats, 400 rabbits, 10 fish ponds, and 10 fish hatcheries.



For his prize, he received a wax print, fridge, television, cutlasses, wheelbarrow, sprayer, watering can, and bicycle among others.