No masks, no entry – GPRTU tells passengers

The directive comes at the back rising records of postive cases in the country

The Neoplan branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned passengers against venturing into their bus terminal without nose masks.

According to the union, anyone who attempts to board their buses without nose masks will not be allowed to do so as the positive cases of the COVID-19 pandemic soars.



First trustee of the Neoplan branch of the GPRTU, John Tetteh speaking on their directive said, “If you don’t wear the nose mask, we will not allow you to enter any of our buses. This is not a new directive but one that pre-existed and we are enforcing it now”.



He indicated that even drivers and their mates belonging to the union will not be allowed to work in their terminals if they refuse to mask up. “The cases of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise with new variants come up now which is dangerous. But if we do the needful, wear our masks and adhere to all safety protocols, we will protected from harm’s way”, he said.



John Tetteh made this known in an interview with Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



The 1st trustee noted that the GPRTU has positioned Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at vantage points at their terminals to further protect themselves and passengers.

“We have put veronica buckets and tissues at various entrances and exits for passengers to wash their hands before riding the bus. We also have temperature guns to check the temperature of passengers. These are all in efforts to keep everyone safe”, he said.



President Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the nation on measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic charged the Inspector General of Police to enforce the strict wearing of nose masks.



Portions of his address read;



On 7th January, as I said, I swore to “dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana, and to do right to all manner of persons.” It is my duty to protect lives and livelihoods.



In furtherance of this, I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be.