No matter how long it takes, be patient your reward will come – Minister designate NPP youth

Northern Regional Minister-Designate, Alhassan Saani Shaibu

The Northern Regional Minister-Designate, Alhassan Saani Shaibu known in the political circles as Saani Bakery has advised young politicians to continue to be steadfast and work for their political parties because with time they will be rewarded.

Saani Bakery has been nominated by the President of Ghana has the Northern Regional Minister pending approval from Parliament.



Speaking to Tamale-based Suhupieli FM in an interview on his nomination, the contractor said although he had worked hard for the party in the past, he did not get such an opportunity in the party’s first term in government.



However, that did not stop him from his continuous contributions and work for the party in the Northern region and that loyalty to the party is what has yielded results.

He said, “In 2017, I didn’t get such opportunity to be part of the government, but, it never demoralized me. I kept giving my best, knowing my time will come”.



The farmer continued “I have always believed there is a reward for everything. And so, if you work hard, it will pay off, though, it may take long. but, don’t get despair”.



Alhassan Saani Shaibu recalled how he started working for the New Patriotic Party in 1978 when it was known then as UP, which later NPP adding that he in 2012 was the parliamentary candidate in the Mion constituency, where he lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate by little over five hundred (500) votes.