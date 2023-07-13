No matter what they do Alan will be the next President of Ghana - Former NPP vice chair

Former National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Sammy Crabbe

A former National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has said that the former Minister for Trade and Industry and presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, is destined to become President of Ghana.

According to him, even though the current NPP establishment seems to be against Alan, he would surmount all the obstacles before him just like former United State President, Barack Obama did.



Speaking at a campaign event for the presidential hopeful in Accra, Sammy Crabbe said that it is the people of Ghana who would make Alan president and nothing can stop it.



“We are doing what we call partnership for power and no matter what they do Alan is going to be the next president of the Republic of Ghana.



“Because the people on the ground would carry Alan to the Jubilee House. They cannot do anything. You see how the democratic establishment could not stop Obama from being president, Alan is going to be president,” he said.



He added that “This makes me remember a song by Amanziba which says that even though they have dug wholes around us we would succeed. And so even when they dig wholes around us, we would succeed.”



Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which is slated for August and November 2023. A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the primaries proper would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Watch Sammy Crabbe’s remarks in the video below:



BAI/DA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:







In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



