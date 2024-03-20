No metric shows Ghana's economy today is better than it was in 2016 - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer (NDC)

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that there are no metrics showing economic progress since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government came into office in 2017.

Gyamfi specifically targeted Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning his competence and alleging his involvement in the nation's economic downturn as the head of the Economic Management Team.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV on March 19, 2024, Gyamfi criticised Bawumia's leadership, labelling him as "incompetent and corrupt" and blaming him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the hardships faced by Ghanaians.



He highlighted unfulfilled promises and economic strategies that, according to Gyamfi, have significantly depreciated the Ghanaian cedi.



Furthermore, Gyamfi condemned the government's performance, pointing out Ghana's downgrade in economic rating agencies.



"Mates are relevant and important; you can be a good driver, but with a bad mate, you will fail. This mate, Dr Bawumia, is a very incompetent, corrupt, and clueless mate. And that is why he has failed in the primary responsibility President Akufo-Addo entrusted to him, which is the management of the economy.

"The dollar then was GH¢5; it is now GH¢13.50 pesewas, to the importer, what is the use of Bawumia? Where are the strong economic fundamentals? Where are the concrete roads he promised? Where are the harbours he promised the people of Cape Coast?" citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Gyamfi continued, "There's no sector of this country today; there's no metric today which is better than it was in 2016 when we handed over power to them.



"Let's start with the economy. What was the rate of inflation in 2016 December? 15.4%, what is the rate of inflation today? About 23%, after it rose to 54%.



"Plunging over 800, 000 Ghanaians into poverty, because the government was so reckless to have impressed on the central bank to print for it GHC45 billion in a single year, 2020.



"Inflation is far worse today than it was under President Mahama. Under Mahama, our economy was rated B," he added.

