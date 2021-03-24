No mining in forest reserves – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources directs

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, paid a working visit to the Forestry Commission to mark the International Day of Forest.

After holding a marathon meeting with the Chief Executive Officer and management of the Forestry Commission, the Hon. Minister directed that there should be no further issuance of permits for mining in Forest reserves, expect in exceptional circumstances.



The Minister further directed that the Commission should quickly move to flash out individuals and entities engaged in mining in forest reserves without permits and fresh permits must not be issued.



The Minister asserted that “Forest Reserves are what they are, Forest Reserves and should be protected accordingly”. He said government is counting on the Forestry Commission to collaborate with officials of the security services to enforce the directive without fear or favour.

The Hon. Minister made the announcement when he lunched the” Green Ghana Project” in Accra, as part of activities marking the International Day of Forest, which fell on Sunday, March 21, this year.



Mr. Jinapor, who planted a Mahogany and rosewood tress, as part of the official launch, maintained that there were still some illegalities in the forestry sector and charged the Forestry Commission to adopt a comprehensive strategy to deal with the illegal activities such as the harvesting of rosewood, illegal logging and many more.