No mining permit granted in or near Mole Park – Minerals Commission

Minerals Commission denies granting permits for mining in or out of mole park

The Minerals Commission has said denied granting any mining permit to in or near the Mole National Park.

A statement signed by Mr. Martin Ayisi, acting CEO of the Commission, said: “It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission that certain civil society organizations (CSOs) have alleged that mining permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.



“This allegation and/or assertion is not the case,” the statement said, adding: “No such mining permit has been issued for this purpose.”



The Commission said “as the repository of records of all mineral rights in Ghana”, it “entreats the general public, particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public”.



The CSOs, Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis, Centre for Public Interest Law and the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining, claimed the development was disturbing and urged the government to stop the companies from prospecting near the natural reserve.



The Associate Executive Director of the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining, Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, said, in commemoration of World Earth Day that the “government has also granted mining exploration rights to a mining company to explore gold near the Mole National Park”.



"The president has among other things stated that mining becomes a danger to society when the land is degraded after the minerals are extracted with toxic materials.”

“We, therefore, call on the government to halt attempts to mine forest reserves,” the groups appealed.



They added that the “government should also place a moratorium on the granting of mining lease permits for all surface mining in Ghana”.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources recently issued a directive banning the granting of mining licences in forest and nature reserves.



In a statement, the ministry said it, “hereby, directs persons and/or companies engaged in reconnaissance and/or prospecting in forest reserves, with or without legal authorization, to suspend such activities until further notice”.



The ministry said it has “further directed the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, not to accept, process and/or recommend the grant, including the renewal and/or extension, of reconnaissance and prospecting licences in forest reserves”.