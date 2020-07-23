General News

No more lies, big rallies: Coronavirus is a blessing in disguise - Ayariga

Founder of All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga has described the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as a blessing in disguise to Ghana’s political sphere, especially to smaller political parties like his.

“Even with Covid-19 for us, I will say it is a positive thing. It is a positive thing for us in our campaign because it gives us the opportunity now to meet one on one with people less than 100 seated which gives us the opportunity for the people to buy into our ideas and listen to the policies that we have for them and the programmes that we have for them,” he indicated on Joy News’ PM Express.



He added that, the smaller campaign rallies would also allow the Ghanaian people to ask pertinent questions surrounding policies and programmes thus helping them make informed decisions come Election 2020.



“We will not go and mount big rallies and bring people and lie to them, we’ll give people the opportunity to ask us questions, we’ll give them the opportunity to interview us, we’ll give them the opportunity to listen to us and actually scrutinize the policies that we have for Ghana,” he explained.



Mr. Hassan Ayariga also bemoaned the media’s coverage of the two major political parties in the country; the NPP and the NDC at the expense of the smaller parties.

He stated that the atmosphere created by the pandemic, will give each political party the platform to penetrate the masses with their messages.



“That is the best way of campaigning; campaigning that the people will listen to you not campaigning that we have enough money to come and buy you, do this do that.”



He was optimistic of winning the 2020 presidential elections.



“There will be a serious shock in 2020 election just keep watching…that shock is coming, 2020 Ghanaians are going to have a new president and I’m 100% sure Hassan Ayariga will be that new president, no doubt about it.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.