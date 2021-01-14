No need to argue, NPP now majority in parliament - Former MP

Parliament of Ghana

Former Member of Parliament for Offinso-South, Ben Abdallah Banda, says there is no ambiguity in declaring the side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Majority in the 8th Parliament.

The MP who chaired the Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the 7th Parliament said the decision by the Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoako to join the NPP side settles the matter.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said those disputing this are only doing so for their interest.



The former legislator told the host that there is no need for anyone to argue about this.

He said the caucus of the NPP holds the Majority after the independent MP agreed to do business with the NPP.



“This is simple arithmetic. The independent candidate has not crossed the carpet. He has only expressed interest to do business with the NPP,” he said.