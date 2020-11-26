'No need to argue, we all know Akufo-Addo owns free SHS' - Prof Agyekum

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

A linguistics professor at the University of Ghana, Professor “Opanyin” Kofi Agyekum has stated that should views be sampled on the streets today, every Ghanaian will attest that it was President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo who introduced the Free SHS policy.

Reacting to Mahama’s claim of introducing Free SHS in 2015, Mr. Agyekum said the NDC flagbearer’s claim is not worth fighting over as it is clear who the true founder of Free SHS is.



“There is no need for wasting time, fighting and arguing about who introduced the free senior high school (FSHS) education policy. It is very clear and every Ghanaian knows it was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who touted it whilst seeking power and went ahead with a universal introduction when he was elected. If we were to randomly sample views, I am sure every Ghanaian will tell you it was Akufo-Addo who introduced it,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kookrokoo morning show on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock over Mr. John Dramani Mahama’s claims of starting the free senior high school (SHS) policy.



According to him, the “lies” from the NDC presidential candidate are a result of his seemingly weak and collapsed campaign.



To him, Mahama’s campaign is currently saddled with outright lies and confusion.

“Not long ago, he said that if he had GH¢2 billion, he wouldn’t use it to pay school fees, but rather he would use it on something profitable. Today, he says that he (Mahama) introduced Free S.H.S. Are we going to allow the former president to come back to power through lies and deception?” he asked.











