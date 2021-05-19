No need to be combative against #FixTheCountry conveners – Okoe Boye

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye

There is no need to hit back at persons behind the #FixTheCountry movement, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, a former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, has said.

He explained that when the electorate vote for a leader, they have asked that leader to fix the problem facing the country.



The Former Deputy Minister of Health believed that the people are only repeating what they told President Akufo-Addo in the elections of December 7 2020 when they renewed his mandate.



Speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on the 3FM Drive Time on Wednesday, May 19, he said “A leader, more often than not, is voted or elected to fix problems. So when people vote for you they have told you to fix the problems."

“The first time I appeared on a public show to speak up about fix the country, what I said was that when Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7 they told President Akufo-Addo that we have seen what you have done but we think there is more fixing to be done."



“That is why the majority said he should come again. So when you see someone write on Facebook #Fix the country, it is just a repeat of what they did on December 7."



“There is no need to be angry or combative at such people. I suspect some of my friends in NPP who go hard at some of the fix the country folks, it is because they have their own jokes. Some of them know themselves on social media.”